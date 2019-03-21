Alcohol-possession districts bill gains

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow certain cities to create designated entertainment districts in which they set reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession.

The Senate voted 23-8 to approve Senate Bill 492 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado. The measure goes to the House.

Under the bill, the districts could be designated by cities, municipalities or an unincorporated town collecting a sales tax on prepared food or hotel and motel accommodations. The location would be in a county that allows sales of alcoholic beverages.

The entertainment district may be permanent or temporary, and the local government would be required to set reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within the boundaries of the district.

-- Michael R. Wickline