Arkansan, 45, dies days after motorcycle crashes in curve of state highway

A 45-year-old Arkansas man died Wednesday, four days after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Steven M. Brandenburg of Bentonville was flown to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville after he was hurt in a crash Saturday morning on Arkansas 127 near Benton-Madison county line, according to an Arkansas State Police report. He died at the hospital late Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Brandenburg lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle while traveling east in a curve on the highway. The vehicle crossed the centerline and "overturned" in the westbound lane, the report said.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 80 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.