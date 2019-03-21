Arkansas man charged with murder following arrest in Oklahoma, police say

A western Arkansas man who is accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this month was arrested in Oklahoma and faces a murder charge, authorities said.

Adam Mathew Green, 27, of Mena appeared in Polk County Circuit Court Thursday after being charged with first-degree murder. He also faces felony theft and an illegal gun possession infraction, according to county officials.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said in a statement that Green is accused of shooting Calvin "CJ" Goforth, whose body was found in his truck on March 9 east of Mena.

Police arrested Green at a hotel in Broken Bow, Okla. last week before authorities brought him back to Arkansas.

Green remained at the Polk County jail Thursday afternoon with bond set at more than $1 million.

The public defender’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Green's behalf Thursday afternoon.

Green pleaded innocent to the charges during a court appearance earlier in the day.