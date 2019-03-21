Arkansas man dies days after being ejected from dump truck, officials say

An Arkansas dump truck driver died from multiple injuries this week after veering into an opposite ditch and causing the truck to overturn before he was ejected from it, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened late Friday morning off of Arkansas 25 near Cord, according to a report released Thursday.

Authorities identified the driver as 69-year-old Larry Shepherd of Caldwell, roughly 45 miles west of Memphis.

The report said Shepherd drove into the shoulder along the highway while going around a curve before he overcorrected and drove into the opposite lane's ditch.

Shepherd suffered serious injuries and was brought to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock where he died on Tuesday morning, the Pulaski County coroner’s office said.

Coroner Gerone Hobbs said the cause was likely from multiple traumatic injuries.

Police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 81 people have died in fatal road crashes in Arkansas this year.