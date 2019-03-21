Sections
Arkansas woman dies of injuries suffered in October arson; prosecutor considers murder charge for teen suspects

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:33 a.m. 0comments

JONESBORO — A northeast Arkansas prosecutor says a Jonesboro woman has died of injuries suffered in an arson in Jonesboro and a murder charge may now be filed against two teenage suspects in the case.

Craighead County chief deputy prosecutor Grant DeProw said Wednesday that 64-year-old Marcia Patton has died.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested the day after the Oct. 8 fire at the home of Patton's mother in south Jonesboro and are currently charged with felony counts of arson, residential burglary and theft of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of theft.

DeProw said he will have to decide quickly whether to upgrade the charges to include murder because a preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday for the teens, and the trial is to start the week of April 8.

