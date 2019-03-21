Sections
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, police say; 2 suspects held

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:44 a.m. | Updated March 21, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Crime scene tape blocks off the Simmons Bank parking lot after the branch in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Two suspects are in custody after a gunman took cash from a bank Thursday morning in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

The holdup happened about 9:10 a.m. at the Simmons Bank in the 2800 block of Kavanaugh Boulevard. Little Rock Police Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford confirmed two people suspected of playing a role in the robbery were arrested shortly after.

Police said a male came into the bank armed with a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the holdup.

Ford said the robber left in an unknown vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Comments

  • seitan
    March 21, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

    Wow. I just walked by there as all that was happening. Glad they caught the crooks and no one was hurt. Thanks, LRPD!
