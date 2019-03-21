Bank robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, police say; 2 suspects held

Two suspects are in custody after a gunman took cash from a bank Thursday morning in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

The holdup happened about 9:10 a.m. at the Simmons Bank in the 2800 block of Kavanaugh Boulevard. Little Rock Police Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford confirmed two people suspected of playing a role in the robbery were arrested shortly after.

Police said a male came into the bank armed with a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the holdup.

Ford said the robber left in an unknown vehicle.

