Beaver Lake searched for man

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rescue workers put in a full day Wednesday searching for a man missing in Beaver Lake, with the search teams readying to work again today.

"The divers in now will likely be the last for today," Kelly Cantrell, spokesman for the Washington County sheriff's office, said in a text message at 4:30 p.m.

Cantrell said the divers were spending about 30 minutes in the water at a time. She said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission team was already on standby to continue the search today.

Kyle Curry, Washington County's deputy director of emergency services, said at 4 p.m. the man had not been found.

"There's no word yet on how long we'll go," Curry said. "I'm still getting warming stations ready for however long they need me."

Curry said Wednesday morning search conditions were less than optimal. The air temperature was about 45 degrees at noon.

"The water temperature yesterday was 55 degrees on the surface and 47 degrees a few feet down," Curry said. "Visibility was poor last night. The divers were going in and physically sweeping the area."

Cantrell said the victim has been identified, but his name was not released.

The sheriff's office was notified of the possible drowning about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Search-and-rescue workers from Washington County, the sheriff's office and dive team, the Nob Hill Fire Department dive team, Arkansas Game and Fish, Benton County sheriff's office and Central Emergency Medical Services all were at Point 12, off War Eagle Blacktop Road.

Boats equipped with sonar were being used.

The Army Corps of Engineers opened spillways partway at the dam. John Luther, Washington County's emergency services director, said opening the spillways should not hinder the search.

The most recent fatality on Beaver Lake was March 9 when Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 57, of Rogers, was found floating facedown in the lake and later pronounced dead at a Bentonville hospital.

According to a news release from the Game and Fish Commission, a boat was found in the water near the Arkansas 12 boat ramp. A trailer and vehicle were found at the ramp with the vehicle still running. Wolfe's body was found about 50 yards from the shoreline. The cause of Wolfe's death was not immediately known, according to the release, and toxicology test results would not be available for six to eight weeks from the time of his death.

Metro on 03/21/2019