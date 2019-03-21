Forecasters say spring could bring unprecedented U.S. flooding

In this Monday, March 11, 2019 photo, backflow waters flood a section of Mississippi 16 near Rolling Fork, Miss. In March 2019, scientists are warning that historic flooding could soon deluge parts of several southern states along the lower Mississippi River, where flood waters could persist for several weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON — U.S. weather experts say the stage is set for unprecedented major flooding this spring for most of the nation.

In Thursday's spring forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says more than 200 million Americans are at risk for some kind of flooding, with 13 million of them at risk of major inundation.

National Weather Service deputy director Mary Erickson said the current flooding in Nebraska, Iowa and the South is a preview for an all-too wet and dangerous spring. She expects flooding to get worse and widespread, reaching most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Forecasters say the biggest risks include all three Mississippi River basins, plus the basins of the Red River of the North, the Great Lakes, the eastern Missouri River, the lower Ohio River, the lower Cumberland River and the Tennessee River.

