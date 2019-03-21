LAKE CONWAY Largemouth bass are biting crankbaits or plastic worms. Bream fishing is improving. Bream are spawning and are biting worms and crickets. Crappie are spawning and biting minnows or jigs. Catfishing is fair on cut bait or prepared bait.

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Smallmouth bass, Kentucky bass and largemouth bass are biting large minnows on a No. 1 or No. 2 hook with a small split shot near deep water at the upper ends of the holes. Catfish are biting Black Salties, goldfish, brooder minnows, nightcrawlers, chicken livers and stink baits. Crappie are biting jigs and grubs. Bream are biting crickets or redworms.

LAKE NORFORK Bass fishing are biting crankbaits and jerkbaits and Zara Spooks in depths of 5-20 feet. A No. 7 jointed Flick'r Shad has been productive. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows, but big crappie are scarce. Fish brush at 20-35 feet. Crappie will be buried inside of the brush or suspended above it.

