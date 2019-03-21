Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen March Mania contest Traffic Legislature Newsletters Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate-competency bill OK'd in House

Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

The House passed 90-0 a bill to revise the state's method of determining the competency of death row inmates, a bid to comply with a recent state Supreme Court decision.

A pair of decisions handed down by the justices last year found that the current law, which gives the director of the Department of Correction the authority to determine competency, violates a prisoner's due process rights.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The U.S. Supreme Court has said the execution of people who cannot comprehend their punishment is illegal.

House Bill 1792, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would change the law so the director has to view evidence submitted by a prisoner's attorneys and hold an evidentiary hearing that "comports with the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," before determining competency.

The bill, which is backed by the attorney general's office, now goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT