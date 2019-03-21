Little Rock attorney says prosecutor, judge out to 'embarrass' him; trial date set for teen accused of killing officer

NEWPORT — A teen accused of fatally shooting a northeast Arkansas police officer had his trial date set on Thursday during a contentious hearing that included a Little Rock attorney saying a judge and prosecutor were out to embarrass him.

An Aug. 6 date was set, and a Dec. 3 date was also reserved in case it’s needed, for the trial of Derrick Heard, who was 16 when he was arrested. He is charged with capital murder in the June 2017 slaying of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.

Circuit Court Judge Harold Erwin called Little Rock attorney Ronald Davis and Henry Boyce, the prosecuting attorney for Arkansas’ 3rd Judicial Circuit, to a hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court to discuss a six-month delay in the proceedings.

Thursday's hearing marked the first time the parties in the case have convened publicly since August, when a judge denied a motion by Heard’s lawyer to move the case to juvenile court.

Boyce said he called the meeting after learning the Arkansas Supreme Court hadn't received a motion for appeal of the judge’s ruling.

For more than 20 minutes Davis, Boyce and Erwin went back and forth on who was responsible for the delay.

"I am not trying to delay this case," Davis said multiple times.

Boyce said Davis got an extension from the judge in December by claiming the two sides had discussed allowing extra time to file the appeal even though they had not. Davis said it was a mistake after one of his employees signed off on a document that stated the prosecution and the defense had talked about an extension.

Erwin repeatedly asked Davis why he didn't make sure the process was correct when it came to the Supreme Court appeal, which was never filed.

"I know what is going on here," Davis said. "This isn't my first time in Newport ... You guys are trying to embarrass me. You guys have gotten my full attention now. It's my intention for this man to walk out with me on trial day and you can print that."

Erwin at one point said Davis was "really close to talking to me incorrectly and with no respect whatsoever."

"Let me remind you of the pecking order," Erwin said. "I am the circuit judge. I don't get interrupted or told to hold on."

Weatherford was killed after he and another officer responded to a call of a vehicle break-in on the parking lot of Newport High School. Weatherford ran after the person they located, whom police later identified as Heard. The officer was fatally shot while apprehending the suspect.

