Little Rock teen wounded in early morning shooting, police say

A Little Rock teen was shot at least once in the leg early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to the 6400 block of Butler Road, where they found a 19-year-old man lying in the street “with blood all over both legs,” according to a police report.

The victim was going in and out of consciousness as officers applied tourniquets to his wounds, the report said.

He reportedly told officers he was walking down a nearby street when the shooter approached him, asked for his name and then fired, police said.

Investigators found a loaded revolver and backpack at the scene.

The 19-year-old was brought to UAMS Medical Center for his injuries.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the shooter.