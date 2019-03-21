Man dies after Arkansas police officer pepper sprays him, authorities say

A 38-year-old man died after an Arkansas police officer pepper sprayed him during a Thursday morning arrest, state law enforcement officials said after launching an investigation into the death and the officer’s use of force.

Augusta police responded around 3 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Hough Street after a resident called 911 to report a person who kicked in a door and went to bed inside, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The agency said in a statement that an officer tried removing the man — identified as 38-year-old Quinton Laird — from the home. During the arrest, an officer pepper sprayed Laird, who reportedly resisted being handcuffed.

Laird became unresponsive, and emergency crews brought him to a hospital in Searcy where he later died around 4:45 a.m.

State police said they've launched a review of the officer’s use of force.

The state Crime Lab will investigate how Laird died.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said state police agents were taking witness statements and collecting police records to determine the number of officers who were at the scene.

The Augusta Police Department referred requests for comment to state police.

The status of the officer who pepper sprayed Laird wasn't immediately known. Police departments often put officers on paid administrative leave after the use of deadly force.

Laird's mother confirmed that he lived in Augusta.

State police plan to forward their findings to the Woodruff County prosecutor.