In this March 8, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk from Marine One to board Air Force One, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

• A teenager is calling the White House home again. President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday, the first day of spring break at the Maryland private school where he's a seventh-grader. Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are keeping to tradition and spending the break at their Palm Beach, Fla., home. The Republican president was in Washington and made a trip to Ohio later Wednesday. There was no word on plans for a birthday celebration for Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump. But the first lady tweeted a photo of a gold-tone Mylar balloon in the shape of "13" and a caption that said "Happy Birthday BWT" followed by three hearts. President Barack Obama's daughters, Malia and Sasha, also turned 13 in the White House.

• George Conway is a "husband from hell!" President Donald Trump declared Wednesday, escalating his public fight with the spouse of Kellyanne Conway, one of the president's top aides. Trump's feud with George Conway is playing out with ever more heated rhetoric on social media. George Conway, who has questioned Trump's mental health, fired back after Trump's latest tweet, saying the president seems "determined to prove my point." The new attacks throw an uncomfortable spotlight on Kellyanne Conway, who is considered one of Trump's closest advisers and is a high-profile face on television defending the administration's policies. On Wednesday, Trump called Kellyanne Conway's husband "A total loser!" who is "VERY jealous of his wife's success." While Trump said George Conway is being critical because he "didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted," and called him "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!" in fact, it was George Conway who took himself out of consideration for a position with the Justice Department. Asked Monday if she agreed with her husband's assessment, Kellyanne Conway said: "No, I don't share those concerns."

• Songs performed by Jay-Z and Cyndi Lauper, as well as a Robert F. Kennedy speech are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that "La Bamba," "Gunsmoke" and "Hair" are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year. The national library chose a few more memorable titles including Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" and Sam & Dave's "Soul Man." The registry is adding Kennedy's recorded speech after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination -- two months before Kennedy was killed. Curtis Mayfield's "Superfly," Lauper's She's So Unusual and Jay-Z's Blueprint album are being added. Other songs being added include Nina Simon's "Mississippi Goddam," Sylvester's "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" and "Schoolhouse Rock!"

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

Honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in New York.

Photo by AP

Singer Cyndi Lauper is shown at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert in Washington on March 13, 2019.

A Section on 03/21/2019