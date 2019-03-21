Police: Driver in fatal North Little Rock robbery tracked through GPS ankle monitor

From left to right: Drequan Robinson, Darius Stewart, Keith Lamont Harris Jr. and Keith Keshawn Harris. Photos by North Little Rock Police Department

Authorities tracked a 16-year-old suspected of being the getaway driver in a deadly North Little Rock robbery through an ankle monitor he wore near the store where a U.S. serviceman was killed, court documents released Thursday show.

A North Little Rock detective obtained GPS tracking records showing that Keith Keshawn Harris was a block away from the Valero Big Red gas station at the time it was robbed Friday night, according to the affidavit filed in his case.

Authorities and witnesses have said two people rushed into the store with their faces partially covered, waving handguns and ordering at least eight customers in the store to the ground before demanding cash from the register.

Shawn Mckeough Jr., a 23-year-old senior airman stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base, was fatally shot after he tackled one of the robbers, according to court documents.

Police said Harris is suspected of driving the car the robbers left in.

“At the time of the incident, Keith Keshawn Harris was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as required by his probation officer,” the affidavit read.

Police arrested Harris and 17-year-old Darrius Stewart, both of Little Rock, earlier this week. A district judge on Thursday ordered the teens to be held without bail at a morning hearing.

Authorities previously arrested 18-year-olds Drequan Lamont Robinson and Keith Lamont Harris Jr., who were also held without bail.

All four teens face capital murder and robbery charges as adults, including the two minors.

Keith Lamont Harris Jr., the older brother of Keith Keshawn Harris, is accused of supplying the guns and planning the robbery, court records allege.

An arrest report said he and four others drove around for about an hour scoping out businesses to rob before parking a block away from the Valero.

North Little Rock police released video of two people waving handguns with their faces covered by a panda hat and another with a hoodie drawn over his head.

Authorities allege Stewart and Robinson entered the store while the Harris brothers waited in the car.

Police offered a $10,000 reward for information about the alleged robbers.

Multiple tipsters identified Robinson, who is accused of shooting Mckeough after the airman tried to restrain Stewart.

It wasn’t immediately known if Keith Keshawn Harris or Stewart had attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The killing marked North Little Rock’s first homicide of the year.