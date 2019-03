Regional motor sports results

REGIONAL RESULTS

I-30 Speedway

Saturday night's feature race top finishers from I-30 Speedway in Little Rock with results from the Dirty 30 modified event:

Dirty 30

Curtis Cook, Vilonia, $1,500 J.T. Goodson, Little Rock, $750 Drew Armstrong, Alexander, $600 David Baser, Jacksonville, $550 Donnie Barnhart, North Little Rock, $500 Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., $450 Chuck Sanders, Mabelvale, $400 Troy Schaberg, Hot Springs, $350 Bryce Clark, Conway, $320 Jacob Pruitt, Batesville, $300 Ashton Wilkey, Batesville, $280 Shane Gibbons, Benton, $260 Keaton Atkinson, Hot Springs, $250 Chris Carter, Redfield, $240 Brad Calhoun Jacksonville, $200 Alex Roofener, Vilonia, $150 Don Williams, Warren, $150 Lynnsee Provence, Hensley, $150 Josh Rankin, Alexander, $150 Randy Weaver, Little Rock, $150

Heat winners -- Weaver, Cook, Goodson, Sanders. B-Main winners -- Pruitt, Gibbons.

SPRINT 1, Same Haferteoe Jr.; 2, Tim Crawley; 3, Blake Hahn; 4, Seth Bergman; 5, Jordon Mallett. Heat winners -- Derek Hagar, Howard Moore, Jeremy Middleton. B-Main winner -- Dakota Gaines.

SUPER STOCK 1, Jason Eddy; 2, Chris Dollarhide; 3, Garrett Hatfield; 4, Brad Calhoun; 5, Ricky Wrinkle. Heat winners -- Calhoun, Hatfield.

MINI-SPRINT 1, Bradley Fezard; 2, Frederic Fezard; 3, Chad DeSpain; 4, Bake Daniels; 5, Dalton Fleetwood. Heat winners -- Landon Crawley, B.Fezard.

MOD-LIGHT MADNESS 1, Brian Hicks ($500); 2, Joel Huggins; 3, Blake Wilson; 4 Al Bradshaw Jr.; 5, Randy Bryan. Heat winners -- Wilson, Bradshaw, Hicks.

MSCCS

BYRAM, Miss. -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series late model event at Jackson Motor Speedway:

Kyle Beard, Trumann ($3,000) Rick Rickman, Columbus, Miss. Brian Rickman, Columbus, Miss. Dean Carpenter, Coldwater, Miss. Brett White, Columbus, Miss.

Others

9.Clay Fisher, Dewitt

Lucas Oil Series

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Brownstown Speedway:

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill., $12,000 Devin Moran, Dresden, Ohio, $6,200 Joanthan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga., $4,600 Hudson O'Neal, Martinsville, Ind., $3,450 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas, $2,950

Others

23.Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, $1,000

Lap leaders -- Sheppard 1-50. Top qualifier -- Sheppard, 12.803 seconds (70.296 mph). Heat winners -- Sheppard, Mordan, H. O'Neal, Don O'Neal. B-Main winners -- Steve Casebolt, Kyle Bronson.

