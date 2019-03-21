Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Strolling in the eighth

BEST BET Earnednevergiven in the second

LONG SHOT A.P. Princess in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 89-284 (31.4 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

****OUR ADDI BELLE has been a clear winner of three consecutive sprint races on the main track, and she was claimed out of her last by winning connections. CHILEAN QUEEN is spotted well following a pair of in-the-money finishes against better, and she did win four races last season at Oaklawn. MISS BARHAM has won a race at Oaklawn in consecutive seasons. The front-running mare is dropping in class and may be overlooked after being eased in her 2019 debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Our Addi Belle Mojica Diodoro 8-5

1a Chilean Queen Eramia Broberg 8-5

3 Miss Barham Loveberry Johnson 12-1

5 Cats Honor WDe La Cruz McBride 9-2

2 She's too Cool Quinonez McKellar 9-2

8 Dirty Dixie Road Elliott Holthus 6-1

4 Rocking Shoes Wethey Dixon 10-1

6 She's Undawnted Harr Ives 15-1

7 Miss Shelby Padron-Barcenas Witt 10-1

2 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

***EARNEDNEVERGIVEN raced competitively in stronger competition last season in California. He shows improved works and is dropping in class following an even effort in his local debut. SUPERIOR'S BOY finished fourth at this level in his return from a layoff. He too is sporting improved workouts and improvement seems likely. ALEXANDROS was beaten only a neck at this condition March 7, while earning the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure, but will he hold form for new connections?

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Earnednevergiven Mojica McKnight 3-1

7 Superior's Boy Loveberry Robertson 6-1

5 Alexandros Baze Martin 7-2

4 Harlanday Lara Williamson 6-1

6 Sweet Idi Canchari Robertson 6-1

2 E Rated McMahon Broberg 5-1

9 Daaher's Success Eramia Trout 10-1

8 Fault Line Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

3 Giant Pulpit Harr Vance 15-1

3 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**A.P. PRINCESS was rank in the early running and overmatched on a sloppy surface in her local debut. She is back in a maiden-claiming race and can take this field wire-to-wire with new rider Jon Court. CAROLINA BEACH has been earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher maiden classification. She drew inside and is a deserved favorite. CIPHERIN' SUE has been finishing with energy in her local races. She is back at a preferred distance and may benefit from her rider change.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 A.P. Princess Court Fires 6-1

2 Carolina Beach Elliott Holthus 5-2

7 Cipherin' Sue FDe La Cruz Puhl 7-2

5 Tiz a Sharpie Santana Asmussen 4-1

3 Realrealgood Bridgmohan Green 5-1

1 Canton Comet Hill Wiggins 8-1

6 De Queen Richard Hall 10-1

4 Heffington Harr Cline 20-1

4 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

***ACORN STREET made a quick move into an honest pace on the second turn before finishing evenly in a sharp second-place finish. The improving filly is the one to beat with a well-timed ride from talented jockey Ramon Vazquez. COWGIRL CALLIE finished less than 3 lengths behind the top selection after carving out honest fractions, and she may prove difficult to get past under kinder rating. MURIKA has been narrowly defeated in two races at this condition. She is a strong finisher with a favorable post and has the leading rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Acorn Street Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

7 Cowgirl Callie WDe La Cruz Bahena 6-1

1 Murika Santana Moquett 3-1

2 Fringe Lara Williamson 8-1

3 Evening Tide Elliott Forster 4-1

4 Loran Holiday Hill Hiles 12-1

8 Grats Road Thompson Vance 10-1

6 Triple Kapalua Eramia Hiles 15-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

**RI RI FRENCH FRY set a fast pace before tiring inside the final furlong in his second start of the meeting, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. He is switching from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider. ARKANSAS RED rallied to fourth, while 5 lengths in front of the top selection in his first start of the season. He benefits from a race over the track and a positive rider switch. TOO HAMAZING had a less than perfect trip in a deceptive third-place finish and is likely to be going best through the stretch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Ri Ri French Fry FDe La Cruz Cates 6-1

9 Arkansas Red McMahon Johnson 7-2

5 Too Hamazing Quinonez Pish 4-1

1 I Got the Brahms Lara Compton 5-1

6 Call Me Derby Elliott Morse 8-1

10 On Radar Santana Moquett 6-1

12 Major Bizkit Court Jackson 10-1

11 Reverend Don Loveberry Hornsby 20-1

3 Candy Mon WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

7 Candy's Little Tip Birzer Roberts 15-1

13 A.P.'s Prince Wethey Dixon 20-1

2 Gotta B Scrappy Morales Martin 20-1

4 Lil Tom Tom Richard Hall 30-1

14 Forevera Commander Johnson Goodsell 30-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, claiming $40,000

**PENNY FOR LUCK won her only race as a 2-year-old by 3 widening lengths, and she has a long series of encouraging workouts at Louisiana Downs and Delta for an underrated stable. D'TATWAY followed a clear maiden allowance victory at Zia with a pair of solid stake finishes at Sunland. She owns a slight edge in Beyer figures and picks up a high percentage rider. MADEFORLIFE has raced well in a pair of restricted stake races at Delta Downs, and trainer Chris Richard has had a lot of success over the last decade at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Penny for Luck Eramia House 10-1

10 D'tatway Bridgmohan Green 5-2

7 Madeforlife Vazquez Richard 7-2

8 War Ballad Lara Coady 12-1

5 Miz Nightcap Mojica Holthus 6-1

11 Full of Grace Loveberry Robertson 15-1

4 Marvella Richard Ortiz 8-1

3 Nine Martinis Canchari Lauer 8-1

1 Sheesa Pontiac Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1

6 Indicating Santana Hartman 10-1

2 Full Steam Elliott Forster 15-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***TIPAZAR finished third behind an impressive two-time winner at the meeting. She recorded a swift subsequent breeze and is switching to the leading rider. READY ORB NOT finished fourth in an encouraging two-turn debut performance. She will benefit from the experience and the pace should also be fast enough to set up her late run. CAIRO CUTIE finished second while 5 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in a two-turn effort Feb. 28. She has competitive Beyer figures and figures near the early lead.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Tipazar Santana Moquett 5-2

6 Ready Orb Not Baze Sims 6-1

7 Cairo Cutie Morales Gorder 4-1

2 Sweet Carli Court Fires 9-2

3 Apple Dapple Vazquez Richard 8-1

5 Special Trip Wethey Villafranco 10-1

10 Munnings Soul Mojica Stewart 12-1

8 Flatoutcountry WDe La Cruz Stuart 12-1

9 Vercruysse Borel Jones 10-1

11 Boundless Joy Harr Stuart 20-1

1 Mytoccetivesisters Richard Deatherage 30-1

8 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****STROLLING finished second in a similar spot over wet footing, which snapped a three-race winning streak, and he figures to get back to the winner's circle if he holds form. TOUCH OF DISNEY finished a solid third behind the top selection earlier in the meeting. He has since finished second and will be running under the care of the leading trainer for the first time. GOODWILLAMBASSADOR won a fast conditioned-claiming race just 12 days ago and appears back to the good form her showed last season at Del Mar.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Strolling Court Barkley 2-1

2 Touch of Disney Santana Asmussen 9-2

8 Goodwillambassador Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

4 Always a Suspect Mojica Diodoro 9-2

9 Toasting Master Canchari Morse 6-1

6 Red Clay Magic Elliott Hobby 6-1

7 Strong Side WDe La Cruz Contreras 12-1

5 Candyrock Bridgmohan Mason 15-1

10 Tres Equis Morales Shorter 20-1

3 President Elect FDe La Cruz Haran 30-1

9 Purse $24,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**DRIP BREW weakened inside the final furlong after carving out a rapid early pace in her return from a freshening. She is taking a slight drop in class and figures difficult to catch at this abbreviated distance. CURIOUSNCURIOUSER recorded wins against much better last season at Saratoga and Belmont, but she is plummeting in class after being claimed for $32,000 in November. She can obviously win but this type is not for me. GENITHELAMBORGHINI won three of her nine races in 2018, while earning Beyer figures that are at least par with what it will take to contend today. She has certainly been overmatched in recent races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Drip Brew Bridgmohan Mason 5-1

10 Curiousncuriouser Mojica Diodoro 3-1

6 Genithelamborghini Vazquez Loy 6-1

3 Luna Magic WDe La Cruz Stuart 8-1

9 Perfect Paradise Baze Johnson 12-1

2 Maid Easy Rodriguez Silva 8-1

7 Anita Marie FDe La Cruz Puhl 10-1

5 Northern Connect Morales Hiles 8-1

4 Nicoles Classygirl Sanjur Mullins 20-1

8 Liam's World Court Dixon 20-1

12 Misty Journey Eramia Martin 20-1

13 California Breeze Wethey Villafranco 20-1

11 Social Icon Padron-Barcenas Haran 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race entry of OUR ADDI BELLE and CHILEAN QUEEN look very tough to beat and I'll use them in the first to kick off the early Pick-4. I'll single Earnednevergiven in the second race, which will give me an opportunity to go four-deep in the third race, and three-deep in the fourth. The late Pick-4 has large field sizes and I believe it will take four to cover the sixth race. The seventh race has a solid favorite in TIPAZAR, but I'm not certain she qualifies as a single. The eighth race has a single for me in STROLLING, and the ninth may be another race to spread and hope for a bomb.

Sports on 03/21/2019