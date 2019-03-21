Senate backs study of prisons in state

The Legislative Council would be required to conduct a study that includes an assessment and audit of the state Department of Correction under legislation that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 487 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, sending the bill to the House.

The bill would allow the Legislative Council to hire at least one consultant to assist with the study.

According to the bill, the study's purpose is to examine and identify areas of potential improvement within the overall functioning of the department. The council would recommend legislation based on the results of the study.

The Legislative Council would be required to file a final report by Dec. 1, 2020, with the governor, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore.

-- Michael R. Wickline