Wendy Anderson, wife of ASU football coach, starts chemotherapy

Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State University football Coach Blake Anderson, started a six-week cycle of chemotherapy Wednesday, the coach wrote in a Twitter post.

Since last fall, when the Andersons announced Wendy's cancer had returned, Blake has written posts on Twitter to provide health updates regarding her ongoing battle.

On Wednesday, Blake's note was not encouraging.

Brain scans Wednesday confirmed the immunotherapy treatment Wendy has had since she underwent successful brain surgery in January has not worked, Blake wrote.

Cancer has continued to spread throughout Wendy's liver, lungs and lymph nodes, requiring chemotherapy -- a treatment path the Andersons have long sought to avoid -- to be started.

"Started a [six-week] cycle of chemo [Wednesday]," Blake wrote, "with prayer that it will be the right drug to slow this stuff down."

Blake also wrote that tumors in Wendy's brain have responded well to radiation treatment, "which is a huge answer of prayer," he said.

Wendy will undergo an MRI in April, which will allow the Andersons to better understand the status of her fight.

-- Christian Boutwell

BASEBALL

Ole Miss pounds UAPB

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-18) was held hitless Wednesday while allowing 21 to Ole Miss in a 25-0 loss in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels (16-6) scored multiple runs in all but one inning. After using an RBI single and a two-run double in the first inning, as well as an RBI single in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead, Ole Miss took control of the game with 8 runs in the third inning that included 2 two-run home runs and a solo shot. The Rebels got a two-run home run as part of a six-run fourth inning, then got a two-run home run and a two-run single as part of a seven-run fifth inning.

