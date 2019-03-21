State Capitol news in brief

Statues bill again sent to the House

The House is again going to consider a bill that would name civil-rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates and musician Johnny Cash as the Arkansans the state wishes to honor in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Before the start of the current legislative session, lawmakers signaled their desire to replace the two current statues at the Capitol, of attorney Uriah Rose and former Gov. James Paul Clarke, in part because of Clarke's segregationist attitudes and the relative lack of awareness of who the two are.

Choosing who would replace Rose and Clarke, however, has been more difficult.

The Senate allowed each of its 35 members to select their top preferences by secret ballot, and arrived at Bates and Cash. In the House, however, some lawmakers expressed frustration that the lower chamber had not been allowed to make one of the picks.

A narrow vote to approve the statues bill, Senate Bill 75, appeared to pass earlier this month in the House. Opponents, however, quashed the vote on a procedural motion, and had the bill sent back to committee, where it was considered again Wednesday.

"There's easily 30 good folks that could be on this bill," the bill's sponsor, Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, told the committee.

However, he said, the bill as written had enough support on the House floor. A voice vote by the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday sent the bill back to the House floor.

-- John Moritz

Senate backs study of prisons in state

The Legislative Council would be required to conduct a study that includes an assessment and audit of the state Department of Correction under legislation that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 487 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, sending the bill to the House.

The bill would allow the Legislative Council to hire at least one consultant to assist with the study.

According to the bill, the study's purpose is to examine and identify areas of potential improvement within the overall functioning of the department. The council would recommend legislation based on the results of the study.

The Legislative Council would be required to file a final report by Dec. 1, 2020, with the governor, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Alcohol-possession districts bill gains

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow certain cities to create designated entertainment districts in which they set reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession.

The Senate voted 23-8 to approve Senate Bill 492 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado. The measure goes to the House.

Under the bill, the districts could be designated by cities, municipalities or an unincorporated town collecting a sales tax on prepared food or hotel and motel accommodations. The location would be in a county that allows sales of alcoholic beverages.

The entertainment district may be permanent or temporary, and the local government would be required to set reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within the boundaries of the district.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Shotgun as official firearm gets salute

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to designate the shotgun as the official state firearm.

The Senate voted 29-1 to pass Senate Bill 6 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado. The bill goes to the House for further consideration.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Corporate franchise tax shift gets nod

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would shift the administration and collection of the corporate franchise tax from the secretary of state to the state Department of Finance and Administration effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The Senate voted 31-1 to send Senate Bill 561 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, to the House for further action.

The bill includes several other recommendations of the Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force for which Hendren served as a co-chairman.

SB561 also would:

• Require the Assessment Coordination Department to adopt mandatory guidelines to be followed by county assessors to identify property exempt from property taxes and for assessing business inventory. The department would be required to report non-compliance by counties to the Legislature.

• Require the director of the state Department of Finance and Administration to report to the Legislative Council and the governor before each regular legislative session on the effect of each tax exemption, discount, credit and deduction.

• Provide a sales tax exemption for advertising space placed on a public transit bus, effective Oct. 1. The revenue loss would be about $50,000 a year.

• Require more information on all-terrain vehicles to ensure that they are eligible for the farm machinery and equipment sales tax exemption at the time of purchase, effective Oct. 1.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Committee favors water bill increase

Water bills would go up by a dime a month to pay for required testing and upgrades at the state's Department of Health under a bill supported Wednesday by a legislative committee.

The House Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs recommended passage of House Bill 1737 -- by Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, and Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville -- which would raise the rate for public water systems from 30 cents to 40 cents each month.

"The federal government has enacted more stringent guidelines for water testing on municipal and water district services," Douglas said. "That costs money. More testing, more time, new equipment, more complex test, more monitoring. A lot of these districts don't have the money to provide that."

Jeff Stone with the Health Department told the committee that the rate increase would generate more than $1 million annually, raising the amount dedicated to state water testing from about $4.1 million to $5.5 million per year.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Inmate-competency bill OK'd in House

The House passed 90-0 a bill to revise the state's method of determining the competency of death row inmates, a bid to comply with a recent state Supreme Court decision.

A pair of decisions handed down by the justices last year found that the current law, which gives the director of the Department of Correction the authority to determine competency, violates a prisoner's due process rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said the execution of people who cannot comprehend their punishment is illegal.

House Bill 1792, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would change the law so the director has to view evidence submitted by a prisoner's attorneys and hold an evidentiary hearing that "comports with the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," before determining competency.

The bill, which is backed by the attorney general's office, now goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Tax exemption on used cars advances

The House on Wednesday voted to exempt from used cars up to $7,500 from state sales tax.

House Bill 1342 by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, proposes increasing the threshold for levying sales and use tax on the sale of automobiles in Arkansas.

Under current law, vehicles sold for less than $4,000 are exempt from sales tax, and HB1342 would increase that to $7,500.

Payton said the bill, which passed 84-1, would provide some relief to working families that need reliable transportation. The tax cut would reduce state revenue by about $12.6 million and lower revenue to cities and counties by about $700,000, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill recoups some revenue by removing a current sales tax exemption for new trailers purchased for less than $4,000, extending the benefit only to used trailers.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.

-- Hunter Field

Senate panel likes school recess bill

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday supported a bill that would require public schools to provide at least 40 minutes of recess to elementary students every day.

House Bill 1409 by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, mandates 40 minutes of unstructured learning per day.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, the bill's Senate sponsor, said the added recess time improves learning, social development and physical health.

A parent advocate told the committee that most schoolchildren in the state receive about 18 minutes of recess in an average day, and the amount of recess time has been squeezed out of the school schedule because of increased state requirements.

The bill now heads to the Senate for its final legislative hurdle.

-- Hunter Field

School spankings ban clears House

The Arkansas House voted Wednesday to ban spanking of disabled students in public schools.

The vote was 83-0 to enact Senate Bill 381 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock. The legislation would prohibit the use of corporal punishment on students who are intellectually disabled, non-ambulatory, nonverbal or autistic.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, the House sponsor, told her colleagues that the children affected by the bill can't comprehend why they're being punished, and she noted that the bill would not interfere with parents' disciplinary decisions at home.

-- Hunter Field

Panel backs bill on low reading scores

The Senate Education Committee unanimously supported Wednesday a bill that would require state involvement in school districts where students perform poorly in reading.

Beginning next school year, Senate Bill 349 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, would require the state Department of Education to provide "coordinated support" to public school districts where 40 percent of students score "in need of support" on the state's reading assessment.

The department, under the bill, would provide "directed support" to districts where half of students score "in need of support" on the tests.

The bill is a heavily amended version of a proposal Clark filed earlier this year that received a significant amount of inaccurate media coverage and backlash on social media. That bill proposed decreasing the amount of National School Lunch State Categorical Funding a school district receives if for two years its students in the third through 10th grades perform worse on reading assessments than the year before. It would have stripped the funds completely if reading declined for a third straight year.

"The most important thing is that kids learn to read," Clark said Wednesday, noting that the bill's chief aim was never to take away school funding. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

-- Hunter Field

Barber agency shift doesn't make cut

A bill that would place barbers under the same regulatory agency as cosmetologists failed to clear the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 567, sponsored by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, would abolish the state Board of Barber Examiners and transfer the responsibility for regulating barbers to the Department of Health, Board of Health and the board's Cosmetology Technical Advisory Committee, which would be renamed the Barbering and Cosmetology Technical Advisory Committee.

Cooper said the bill would place regulation of the two related fields under the same entities and satisfy concerns that the current regulation of barbers violates federal antitrust laws by stifling competition.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that state licensing boards made up primarily of members of the professions they license have immunity from federal antitrust laws only if the board is actively supervised by a state agency or official that is not a part of the industry.

Cosmetologists spoke in favor of the bill Wednesday, while barbers opposed it. A motion to advance the bill out of the committee failed in a voice vote.

Cooper filed the bill last week after withdrawing Senate Bill 410, which would have eliminated the requirement for barbers to be licensed but require them to register with the Health Department.

-- Andy Davis

