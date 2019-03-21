Tax exemption on used cars advances

The House on Wednesday voted to exempt from used cars up to $7,500 from state sales tax.

House Bill 1342 by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, proposes increasing the threshold for levying sales and use tax on the sale of automobiles in Arkansas.

Under current law, vehicles sold for less than $4,000 are exempt from sales tax, and HB1342 would increase that to $7,500.

Payton said the bill, which passed 84-1, would provide some relief to working families that need reliable transportation. The tax cut would reduce state revenue by about $12.6 million and lower revenue to cities and counties by about $700,000, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill recoups some revenue by removing a current sales tax exemption for new trailers purchased for less than $4,000, extending the benefit only to used trailers.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.

-- Hunter Field