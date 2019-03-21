THE WEEKEND TEN

1 COUNTRY

Country music legends Alabama and opening act the Charlie Daniels Band bring their string of hits to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35-$129. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Charlie Daniels

• Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne, the country music duo of T.J. and John Osborne, perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$49. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

2 CRAFTS ETC.

More than 50 vendors will offer up homemade treats and gifts at the Bizarre Bazaar, noon-4 p.m. Saturday in the River Market Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the shopping event features local art, jewelry, decor, clothing and other items. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2552 or visit rivermarket.info.

3 CHOIR

The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys will perform five centuries of music, 7 p.m. today at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The ensemble, which provides music for five choral services each week at Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue in New York, is making its final tour with music director Daniel Hyde. Tickets are $25, $10 for students. Call (501) 375-2342 or visit christchurchlr.org.

Adriana Milbrath (left) as Roxie Hartand Daisy Hobbs as Velma Kelly in Chicago at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre

4 CHICAGO

There's not that much jazz left. The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, this weekend is closing out its run of Chicago (music by John Kander; lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Ebb and Bob Fosse), 7 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$60. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

Byron Taylor (left) and Chad Fulmer in The Best Man

5 CANDIDATES

A highly moral presidential candidate may have to abandon his principles as he competes for his party's presidential nomination — and the endorsement of the popular man leaving the office — against a wholly unscrupulous younger opponent in Gore Vidal's The Best Man, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 29-30 and April 4-6 and 2 p.m. March 31 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $16, $12 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com.

6 CAPO

Seattle guitarist Tim Lerch performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentaacoustic.com.

7 COMPETITORS

Pianists Dominic Muzzi, gold medal winner in the 2018 Nena Wideman Piano Competition, and 2017 winner Mei Li will give a "Piano Extravaganza" recital, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W Eighth St., El Dorado. They'll announce their program from the stage. The concert is under the auspices of the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $15-$40. Call (870) 863-4547 or visit southarkansassymphony.org.

8 COMESTIBLES

Main Street Morrilton presents the third annual Munchin on Main Street, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday on Railroad Avenue in downtown Morrilton. The event features food trucks, musical entertainment, local art and craft vendors, a beer garden and free children's activities. Admission is free. Visit mainstreetmorrilton.org/munchin-on-main.

9 CRUISES ETC.

It's the tail end of spring break and the Arkansas state parks are offering special events and activities through Sunday. Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Bull Shoals has programs and cruises for all ages. Guests can dig into the past at Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park near Scott. At Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton, there's a Pirate Treasure Hunt and a chance to learn about the mountain's legend. Most activities are free; some have fees. Call (888) 287-2757 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

Eureka Springs Kite Festival

10 CATS & KITES

Fly high at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs, where enthusiasts and novices will gather with colorful creations for the Eureka Springs Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the festival, which includes food vendors, contest, music and activities, is free. Admission for those who want to tour the refuge is $20; $15 for ages 13-19; $10 for senior citizens, military and children 4-12. Call (479) 253-5841 or visit eurekasprings.org.

Weekend on 03/21/2019