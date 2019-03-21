Wichita State knocks off Furman

WICHITA STATE 76, FURMAN 70

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Markis McDuffie had 20 points as Wichita State topped Furman 76-70 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Jaime Echenique had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (20-14). Erik Stevenson added 12 points and six rebounds. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Matt Rafferty had 27 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals for the Paladins (25-8). Jordan Lyons added 19 points. Clay Mounce had 10 points.

The Shockers will travel to Clemson on Sunday. The winner of that game will face Arkansas or Indiana in the quarterfinals.

NORFOLK STATE 80, ALABAMA 79, OT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 25 points and made two free throws with 17 seconds left in overtime as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Alabama.

Nic Thomas had 15 points and five steals for Norfolk State (22-13). Steven Whitley added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Jordan Butler had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Herbert Jones had 18 points for the Crimson Tide (18-16). Alex Reese added 17 points and seven rebounds. John Petty had 11 points, including a three-pointer to tie it at 67 at the end of regulation.

XAVIER 78, TOLEDO 64

CINCINNATI -- Naji Marshall had 20 points and 21 rebounds as Xavier beat Toledo.

Tyrique Jones had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks for Xavier (19-15). Quentin Goodin added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

After a tight first half that resulted in the two teams entering the half tied at 27-27, Xavier pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Musketeers' 51 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Jaelan Sanford had 23 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (25-8). Chris Darrington added 18 points. Nate Navigato had 16 points.

HARVARD 71, GEORGETOWN 68

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Aiken registered 18 points, including 2 free throws with 14 seconds left, as Harvard edged past Georgetown.

Robert Baker had 11 points for Harvard (19-11). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points and seven assists. Chris Lewis had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jessie Govan had 25 points for the Hoyas (19-14). James Akinjo added 15 points. Mac McClung had 10 points.

NEBRASKA 80, BUTLER 76

LINCOLN, Neb. — Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points as Nebraska edged past Butler. James Palmer Jr. added 23 points for the Cornhuskers.

Roby shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Glynn Watson Jr. had 17 points for Nebraska (19-16). Johnny Trueblood added seven rebounds.

Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-17).

TCU 82, SAM HOUSTON STATE 69

FORT WORTH — JD Miller had 15 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat Sam Houston State.

Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson added 13 points apiece for the Horned Frogs. RJ Nembhard chipped in 12 points, and Kevin Samuel had 11. Bane also had nine rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Kai Mitchell scored a season-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bearkats (21-12). Cameron Delaney added 15 points. Zach Nutall had 12 points and six rebounds.

At a glance

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Colorado 78, Dayton 73

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

N. Carolina-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

N.C. State 84, Hofstra 78

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Harvard 71, Georgetown 68

Nebraska 80, Butler 76

Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT

TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69

Wichita State 76, Furman 70

Xavier 78, Toledo 64

SECOND ROUND

SATURDAY’S GAME

All times Central

Arkansas at Indiana, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Harvard at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Clemson, TBA

DATES TBA

Lipscomb at North Carolina-Greensboro

Memphis at Creighton

Nebraska at TCU

Norfolk State at Colorado

Xavier vs. Texas

Sports on 03/21/2019