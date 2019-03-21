Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after being shot during domestic fight, Arkansas sheriff says

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:05 a.m. 0comments

A 21-year-old woman died after being shot during an apparent domestic fight with a man near Pine Bluff, authorities said Thursday.

Jefferson County deputies responded just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Mae Drive following reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said deputies later found 21-year-old Hannah Roberts along a nearby road. She was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said officials believe Roberts was shot during the apparent domestic fight. A 34-year-old man listed as a suspect in a sheriff's office statement was brought to a local hospital for injuries.

The statement didn’t say if the man was arrested or charged with a crime. An online jail roster didn’t list him.

County officials said the killing remained under investigation Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT