Woman dies after being shot during domestic fight, Arkansas sheriff says

A 21-year-old woman died after being shot during an apparent domestic fight with a man near Pine Bluff, authorities said Thursday.

Jefferson County deputies responded just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Mae Drive following reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said deputies later found 21-year-old Hannah Roberts along a nearby road. She was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said officials believe Roberts was shot during the apparent domestic fight. A 34-year-old man listed as a suspect in a sheriff's office statement was brought to a local hospital for injuries.

The statement didn’t say if the man was arrested or charged with a crime. An online jail roster didn’t list him.

County officials said the killing remained under investigation Thursday.