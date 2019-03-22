Arkansas man charged after at least a dozen dogs found dead near home, authorities say

Authorities in northern Arkansas found multiple dead dogs after responding to a mobile home fire earlier this month, leading to animal cruelty charges for a Yellville man, court documents show.

Officials discovered at least a dozen dogs that appeared to have been dead for extended periods of time after authorities responded to a fully engulfed mobile home around 4 a.m. on March 13.

The homeowner, Chance Dean Dodson, 39, was charged this week in Marion County Circuit Court with four felony animal cruelty charges and two drug-related counts.

A small dog emerged from beneath the mobile home during the fire, authorities said. Officials noted the dog appeared weak and had “nearly no muscle and all bones showing,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

A deputy searched around the property and found the bodies of at least a dozen other dogs, including one 15 feet from Dodson’s front door with its collar still on, the complaint read.

Authorities said they also found an area with 10 plastic barrels modified into makeshift kennels.

“There appeared to be the skeletal remains of dogs around almost every barrel,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit, adding that other officials at the scene suspect the area was used to train dogs for fighting.

A deputy also found a prescription pill bottle with methamphetamine inside of it and noted that the 39-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, court documents allege.

When asked about the dogs, Dodson told deputies he believed someone poisoned them, the affidavit said. He also told authorities someone had planted his prescription pill bottle in his pocket, so he threw it on the side of the road, according to the document.

Dodson remained in the Marion County jail Friday with bail set at $10,000 after a court hearing Wednesday.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney representing Dodson.