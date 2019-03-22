Authorities identify 30-year-old man missing in Arkansas lake

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, identified Loewer as the subject of the search and rescue operation that began Tuesday afternoon and continued Thursday with no results.

According to officials, Loewer was seen falling out of a boat and into the lake near Point 12, off War Eagle Blacktop Road. The incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Search and rescue personnel from the Emergency Management Department, the Sheriff's Office and dive team, Central Emergency Medical Services, the Nob Hill Fire Department dive team, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and dive team, and the Red Cross were all working in the search and rescue operation.

Kyle Curry, deputy director of emergency services, said divers were still in the water at 4 p.m. Thursday. He said no decision had been made on when to end the search for the day.

Visibility under the surface was so limited the divers were physically sweeping the area being searched, Curry said. Sonar-equipped boats were also being used in the search, Curry said.