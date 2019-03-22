Boy, 15, dies after being shot in Northwest Arkansas

A 15-year-old boy died Friday after being brought to a Northwest Arkansas hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Springdale Police Department said the victim, whose name was not released, was brought to Northwest Medical Center at about 5:30 a.m. by two other minors.

"Emergency room staff attempted life saving measures on the juvenile male but their efforts were not successful," Lt. Jeff Taylor said in a statement.

No information on how the shooting occurred was released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, noting the boy's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. Police reportedly did make contact with the minors who brought the teen to the hospital.

