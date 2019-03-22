Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 6

Latarues Landon and Mariah Harris, North Little Rock, son.

March 8

Jared Mitchell and Ke'Yanna Allen, North Little Rock, daughter.

Andrew and Jessica Lewis, White Hall, daughter.

Michael and Faith Ballard, Ward, daughter.

March 9

Heath Barrentine and Amber Campbell, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 11

Darren and Bethany Smith, North Little Rock, daughter.

Ryan and Jesse Napier, Sherwood, son.

Matthew Jones and Ashley Belden-Jones, Ward, son.

March 13

Kaye Lundsford, Little Rock, daughter.

Steven Harris and Ronekia Tatum, Sherwood, daughter.

March 14

Taylor and Shea Crissler, Tucker, son.

Jonathan and Elaine Kindard, North Little Rock, daughter.

John and Rosiane Green, Maumelle, son.

Daron Warren and Keonna Holmes, North Little Rock, son.

Marriage Licenses

Ashley Cassell, 27, and Anthony Chaponis, 26, both of Sherwood.

Ralph Jordan, 29, and Kimberly Anderson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Karrilee Siercks, 46, of Warr Acres, Okla, and Joseph Fulmer, 50, of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Adam Kusler, 27, of Jacksonville, and Andrea Baker, 31, of Little Rock.

Calvert McGee, 53, and Melissa Drew, 47, of Cabot.

Araceli Flores, 42, of North Little Rock, and Jesus Salinas, 46, of Dalton, Ga.

James Walker, 26, of North Little Rock, and Porsha Martin, 27, of Little Rock.

Patricia Russell, 50, and Katherine Streett, 55, both Little Rock.

Jordan Justice, 25, and Kenneth Burnett, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Kimberly Hernandez, 27, and Wesley Prince, 29, both of Pine Bluff.

Michael Coffman, 31, of Lonoke, and Lauren Bradley, 33, of Greenbrier.

Divorces

FILED

19-1122 Trevor Phillips v. Kiley Lawhorn.

19-1131 Tiffany Williams v. Richard Ajilo.

19-1133 Jacqueline Doyne v. Jonathan Doyne.

19-1134 Brenda Roberts v. Peter Paladino.

19-1135 Michele Smith v. Stan Smith.

19-1136 Angreya Reed v. Jeremy Johnson.

19-1137 Morgan Elam v. Nikolas Parker.

GRANTED

19-87 Megan Cash v. Walden Cash.

19-230 Michelle Gardner v. Marcus Gardner.

Metro on 03/22/2019