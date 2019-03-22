Sections
Eastern Arkansas police officer, 2 others injured in crash

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:16 p.m. 0comments

An eastern Arkansas police officer and two other people were injured Friday in a crash while the officer was en route to a call, authorities said.

The West Memphis Police Department posted about the crash at around 1 p.m. on social media, saying it happened at the intersection of Woods Street and East Jackson Avenue.

All three people were brought to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions and names weren’t released.

Police said the officer was responding to help another officer.

The department didn’t immediately return a message seeking more details Friday afternoon.

The post said police plan to release more information when it becomes available.

