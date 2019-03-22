Gunfire leaves man injured, woman dead

PINE BLUFF -- A woman is dead and a man is wounded and faces charges after what authorities described as a domestic disturbance Wednesday night in a rural area near White Hall.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Mae Drive, where they learned that Hannah Roberts, 21, and Arnoldo Martinez, 34, had been fighting, according to Alicia Dorn, a spokesman for the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

A witness told deputies that Martinez had been shot and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

At 10:26 p.m., deputies found Roberts' body about 2 miles away on Boys School Road. Roberts' body showed signs of being shot, deputies said.

Roberts' body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

"According to a witness, Martinez drove himself to Mae Drive, and from there he was transported to the hospital for treatment," Dorn said. "Our deputies caught up to him at the hospital."

Detectives searched Martinez's vehicle Thursday morning and recovered a handgun and a variety of drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine, Klonopin, and a large number of Ecstasy pills, Dorn said.

Martinez remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Dorn.

"We have not been able to speak with Mr. Martinez, but we have a deputy sitting with him," Dorn said. "Once our detectives have a chance to interview him, the decision will be made regarding any additional charges."

Dorn said Martinez will be booked into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell jail in Pine Bluff once he is released from the hospital.

State Desk on 03/22/2019