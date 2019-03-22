I-630 job to disrupt traffic on weekend

Work on an $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require closing lanes that will limit eastbound traffic to one lane this weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the eastbound center and outside lanes from east of South University Avenue to Baptist Health Drive from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The department said delays could occur and suggested motorists may want to consider alternative routes.

The work is part of a widening of a 2.2-mile section of I-630 from the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange to South University Avenue to eight lanes from six. The project is expected to be complete in early 2020.

