Kansas State to lower tuition for students in 5 states, including Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:57 p.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University is becoming cheaper for good students from five more states.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Kansas Board of Regents agreed this week to allow new students from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas to begin paying less in fall 2020. To qualify, they must have at least a 3.25 overall high school GPA and scores of either 22 on the ACT or 1100 on the SAT. President Richard Myers says it will help with recruitment.

Under the reduced rate, they would have paid $6,562.50 this fall for 14 credit hours. Regular out-of-state students spent $11,610, and in-state students shelled out $4,375.

Qualifying students from nine other states already can receive out-of-state tuition at the same reduced rate, which is 150 percent of the in-state tuition cost.

