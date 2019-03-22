Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2 wrecks on I-40 stall traffic between Little Rock and Memphis; lanes reported shut in both directions

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:17 p.m. | Updated March 22, 2019 at 12:21 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Crews were to clear wreckage from a fiery wreck along Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas on Friday. - Photo by Josh Snyder

A pair of wrecks Friday morning were stalling traffic along Interstate 40 between Little Rock and Memphis, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The agency reported one crash just after 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 east of Forrest City in St. Francis County. One person was said to be injured.

The westbound lanes remained closed early Friday afternoon where the crash happened. They were expected to reopen by 1:45 p.m.

Officials confirmed at least one person was injured in that crash. Crews were cleaning up what appeared to be the charred and damaged remains of a tractor trailer.

Eastbound lanes, meanwhile, were said to be blocked about 3 miles east of the fiery wreck after noon "due to a serious accident" that involved five vehicles, the highway agency said on Twitter. Further details on that crash weren't immediately known.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed significant backups in both directions at 12:20 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT