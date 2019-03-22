Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is surrounded by lawmakers Thursday as he signs a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

6-week abortion ban now Mississippi law

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation -- a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Bryant's action came despite a federal judge's ruling last year that struck down a less-restrictive law limiting abortions in the state. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights called the new measure "cruel and clearly unconstitutional" and said it would sue Mississippi to try to block the law from taking effect on July 1.

After a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol, Bryant told reporters that he's not worried about lawsuits.

"They don't have to sue us. It's up to them," Bryant said. "If they do not believe in the sanctity of life, these that are in organizations like Planned Parenthood, we will have to fight that fight. But it is worth it."

Mississippi is one of several states that have considered bills this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is found. Abortion opponents are seeking cases to challenge Roe v. Wade.

A federal judge in 2018 struck down a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying it is unconstitutional.

Wisconsin judge blocks lame-duck laws

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin judge on Thursday temporarily blocked lame-duck laws backed by Republicans that limited the powers of new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who immediately used his restored authority to pull the state out of a multistate challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess brushed aside GOP concerns that striking down the lame-duck laws would leave thousands of other statutes passed in so-called extraordinary sessions susceptible to challenge.

Republican legislative leaders vowed to appeal and predicted the ruling would ultimately be overturned.

Lawmakers passed the lame-duck laws during a December extraordinary session, which was a previously unscheduled floor period initiated by majority party leaders. A coalition of groups headlined by the League of Women Voters sued in January, arguing the Legislature can't meet that way.

The lame-duck laws curtailed an array of Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers. One of the most prominent revisions was prohibiting Evers from withdrawing the state from lawsuits without legislative approval.

Florida bill aims to arm more teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida House committee voted Thursday to recommend a broad school-safety bill that would expand an existing guardian program to allow classroom teachers to volunteer to carry weapons on campus if school boards approve.

The Republican-led legislation supported 11-5 along party lines by the House Education Committee builds on a law passed after last year's mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Teachers would not be required to carry guns, but those who volunteer would have to undergo 144 hours of firearms training, possess a valid concealed-weapon permit and pass both a psychological evaluation and drug test.

Currently, teachers whose sole focus is classroom instruction are excluded from the program that as of January numbered about 726 armed volunteer guardians in 25 Florida counties, according to a committee analysis.

The provision is opposed by major teacher unions and other groups who say educators should not take on the role of trained law enforcement personnel.

The Senate has a similar bill moving through committees.

Floridian guilty in pipe-bomb mailings

NEW YORK -- A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump in a wave of attacks that harmed no one but spread fear of political violence in the days leading up to last fall's midterm elections.

Cesar Sayoc, 57, sobbed as he entered the plea before a federal judge in New York.

"I'm extremely sorry," he said, adding that he never intended for the devices to explode.

He could get life in prison at sentencing Sept. 12 on 65 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and mailing explosives with intent to kill.

Sayoc sent rudimentary bombs -- none of which detonated -- to 16 targets, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, several members of Congress, former President Barack Obama and actor Robert De Niro.

A Section on 03/22/2019