• White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that her husband, who has been publicly trading insults with President Donald Trump, would like for her to resign but that she has no intention of doing so. "What message would that send to the feminists everywhere who pretend they're independent thinkers and men don't make decisions for them?" Conway said during an appearance on Fox Business Network. "They can talk it, and I can walk it. I can live it." Conway's comments came a day after Trump called conservative lawyer George Conway a "wack job" and a "husband from hell" who is hurting his family. George Conway, a persistent critic of the president, has spent the past several days on social media suggesting Trump's mental condition is deteriorating -- and he continued to do so in a series of tweets on Thursday morning. Kellyanne Conway told Fox host Maria Bartiromo that Trump continues to be supportive of her. "He's protective of me, and that's what people should really take from this," Conway said. "I'm not being asked to choose between my marriage and my job... . The president has never made me feel that way." Conway said that she can "appreciate" Trump's efforts to defend himself against her husband and that she has been surprised that her husband has chosen to air his concerns about Trump so publicly. She said that she and her husband "certainly have had those conversations" about his tweeting and suggested that the media is giving him too much attention. "I don't know when the feminists are going to write the story about the unusual situation of a man getting power through his wife, but that's what we have here," she said.

• David Letterman says he stuck around on network television about 10 years too long. He made that admission during an appearance Thursday on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Letterman quit in 2015 after 33 years as a late-night host on CBS and NBC, and is beginning his second season on his more leisurely paced Netflix show. "That's not true," DeGeneres told him. "Yes, it is true," Letterman replied. "It turns out nobody had the guts to fire me." The 71-year-old Letterman, still in his bushy post-retirement beard, said that you want to make sure you have enough energy for other things in life and, while his talk show was on, he didn't. "I had to realize, 'Oh, I've been looking through the wrong end of the telescope,'" he said. "There's more to life than, 'Tell us about your pet beaver.'" DeGeneres quipped: "Who was that guest?" "Martha Stewart," Letterman joked. Letterman's appearance was returning a favor since DeGeneres will be a guest on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, David Letterman speaks during the unveiling of a Peyton Manning statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

