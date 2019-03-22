Police in northeast Arkansas shoot, injure man after chase, official says

A man was injured after a northeast Arkansas police officer shot him early Friday following a chase that started when the man crashed into a gas station, authorities said.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts confirmed a local police officer from the Hardy Police Department shot at the driver before 4 a.m. near the Sharp County Regional Airport.

Counts said several law enforcement agencies previously chased the driver after he drove into a gas station in Hardy.

The person, whose name hasn't been released, was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Further details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

State Police are investigating the shooting and planned to release additional details Friday morning.

