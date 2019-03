BENTONVILLE -- An officer broke his arm Thursday night during the arrest of a man police suspected of breaking into vehicles, according to a news release.

A suspicious person opening car doors and looking into windows was reported at 11:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Suites, 301 S.E. Walton Blvd.

Officers found the suspect, Lance E. Hardman, 38, of Yellville in a car driven by 38-year-old Kimberly R. Miller of Jay, Okla.

Hardman had a felony warrant for his arrest and fled on foot, officers said.

Officers caught him after the pursuit. Hardman resisted and an officer's arm was broken while trying to restrain the man, according to the release.

Hardman was arrested in connection with theft by receiving, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, failure to appear and parole violation.

Miller was arrested in connection with theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Hardman and Miller were being held in the Benton County jail Friday awaiting bond hearings.