100 years ago

March 21, 1919

RUSSELLVILLE, March 21 -- Chief of Police Edwards and C0nstable Walter Henry last night raided a wagon from Van Buren county, which quartered in a local wagon yard, captured 10 quarts and a pint of "mountain dew" and landed the driver, K. E. Knowlton, in jail. ... The officers had been told that Knowlton, who lives at Scotland, was selling liquor. Going to the wagon yard, they asked him what he had for sale, and his reply was "fruit". Looking into the wagon Edwards lifted out a quart jar which contained, not fruit, but a very inferior grade of illicit distilled corn juice. He argued the mountaineer down from $7 to $6 for a quart, concluded the purchase and then made the arrest on first hand evidence.

50 years ago

March 21, 1969

HAMBURG -- Lee Castner, 31, a Drew County native, was sentenced to 5 years in prison Friday in Ashley County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to four charges related to the theft of 400 Georgia-Pacific Corporation payroll checks at Crossett. ... Circuit Judge G. B. Cashion sentenced him to three five-year prison terms to be served concurrently. Georgia-Pacific officials had reported on February 20 that 400 payroll checks were missing. The checks had been sent to Crossett from Georgia-Pacific Headquarters in Oregon for distribution to the firm's plants in surrounding areas.

25 years ago

March 21, 1994

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Little Rock man Monday on a charge of negligent homicide after a fire he allegedly caused last week at the Brentwood Apartments killed a woman. Martin Hinkle of 8015 Rodney Parham Road, Apartment 36-H, surrendered about 3 p.m. Monday just hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest. Police allege Hinkle is a known smoker who fell asleep on his couch Wednesday night, starting a fire that killed Ashley K. Hockstetter, 23. Police say Hockstetter died of smoke inhalation in Hinkle's apartment. ... The night of the fire, a neighbor said she heard an alarm go off and someone shouting "fire." She then saw two men flee the burning apartment. One man ran out the door and the other jumped from a window, the neighbor said. Firefighters later found Hockstetter's body on the floor in the bedroom. An autopsy determined Hockstetter died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The fire destroyed Hinkle's apartment. Eight other apartments had severe water damage.

10 years ago

March 21, 2009

FAYETTEVILLE -- The mayor of Berryville was arrested on charges of drunken driving and possessing marijuana, just days shy of a year since an earlier arrest on the same charges, authorities said. Mayor Tim McKinney was arrested Wednesday on Interstate 540 near Johnson just after 8 p.m., said Bret Hagan, a patrol sergeant at the Washington County sheriff's office. After nine days in jail following his drunken-driving arrest on March 23 of last year, McKinney faced no additional time in prison as long as he wasn't arrested again within a year, Hagan said. In last year's case, Carroll County Sheriff Bob Grudek said, the mayor said the marijuana wasn't his -- he was just returning it to someone. The 2008 charges were misdemeanors, but a second conviction for possession of marijuana would be a felony, Hagan said. In 1991, McKinney began serving as mayor in the city of more than 4,000 people.

Metro on 03/22/2019