Other postseason tournaments

NIT
First Round
Tuesday’s results
Arkansas 84, Providence 72
UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69
Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81
N.C. State 84, Hofstra 78
Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Clemson 75, Wright State 69
Memphis 74, San Diego 60
Texas 79, South Dakota State 73
Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61
Colorado 78, Dayton 73
Wednesday’s results
Wichita State 76, Furman 70
Harvard 71, Georgetown 68
Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT
Xavier 78, Toledo 64
TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69
Nebraska 80, Butler 76
Second Round
Today’s game
Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), 11 a.m.
Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), 1 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), 1 p.m.
Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16), 3 p.m.
Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 6:30 p.m.
TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s game
Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27
UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb winner vs. Harvard-N.C. State winner
Indiana-Arkansas winner vs. Wichita State-Clemson winner
Norfolk State-Colorado winner vs. Xavier-Texas winner
TCU-Nebraska winner vs. Memphis-Creighton winner
Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Tuesday, April 2
Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 2, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
First Round
Thursday’s results
Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72
Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66
Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77
CSU Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton, (n)
Today’s game
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Florida International (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
First Round
Tuesday’s games
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
Wednesday’s games
West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63
Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72
South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79
Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68
DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86
Brown 83, Alabama-Birmingham 78
Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55
Quarterfinals
Monday’s games
West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA
South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA
DePaul (16-15) vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA
Loyola Marymount (21-11) vs. Brown (20-11), TBA
NJCAA Division II Women’s Tournament
Pioneer Pavilion, Harrison
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
FIRST ROUND
Lackawanna (Pa.) 93, Moraine Valley (Ill.) 92
Sinclair (Ohio) 74, Niagara County (N.Y.) 73
CONSOLATION
Lake Michigan (Mich.) 75, Chesapeake (Md.) 69
QUARTERFINALS
Kansas City (Kan.) 82, Pima (Ariz.) 68
Cape Fear (N.C.) 116, North Iowa Area 105
THURSDAY’S GAMES
CONSOLATION
Wayne County 75, Metropolitan 73
South Suburban 82, North Platte 60
Moraine Valley 74, Niagara County 59
Pima 110, North Iowa Area 90
QUARTERFINALS
Union County 86, Illinois Central 80, OT
Lackawanna vs. Sinclair, (n)
Today’s games
Consolation
Wayne County vs. Lake Michigan, noon
South Suburban vs. Moraine Valley, 1 p.m.
Illinois Central vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Cape Fear vs. Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Union County vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Print Headline: Other postseason tournaments
Comments