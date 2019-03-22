Sections
Other postseason tournaments

Today at 1:50 a.m. 0comments

NIT

First Round

Tuesday’s results

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

N.C. State 84, Hofstra 78

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Colorado 78, Dayton 73

Wednesday’s results

Wichita State 76, Furman 70

Harvard 71, Georgetown 68

Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT

Xavier 78, Toledo 64

TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69

Nebraska 80, Butler 76

Second Round

Today’s game

Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), 11 a.m.

Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), 1 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), 1 p.m.

Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16), 3 p.m.

Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 6:30 p.m.

TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s game

Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27

UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb winner vs. Harvard-N.C. State winner

Indiana-Arkansas winner vs. Wichita State-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Colorado winner vs. Xavier-Texas winner

TCU-Nebraska winner vs. Memphis-Creighton winner

Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Tuesday, April 2

Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

First Round

Thursday’s results

Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72

Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66

Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77

CSU Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton, (n)

Today’s game

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Florida International (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 6 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

First Round

Tuesday’s games

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday’s games

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86

Brown 83, Alabama-Birmingham 78

Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55

Quarterfinals

Monday’s games

West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA

South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA

DePaul (16-15) vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA

Loyola Marymount (21-11) vs. Brown (20-11), TBA

NJCAA Division II Women’s Tournament

Pioneer Pavilion, Harrison

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

FIRST ROUND

Lackawanna (Pa.) 93, Moraine Valley (Ill.) 92

Sinclair (Ohio) 74, Niagara County (N.Y.) 73

CONSOLATION

Lake Michigan (Mich.) 75, Chesapeake (Md.) 69

QUARTERFINALS

Kansas City (Kan.) 82, Pima (Ariz.) 68

Cape Fear (N.C.) 116, North Iowa Area 105

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CONSOLATION

Wayne County 75, Metropolitan 73

South Suburban 82, North Platte 60

Moraine Valley 74, Niagara County 59

Pima 110, North Iowa Area 90

QUARTERFINALS

Union County 86, Illinois Central 80, OT

Lackawanna vs. Sinclair, (n)

Today’s games

Consolation

Wayne County vs. Lake Michigan, noon

South Suburban vs. Moraine Valley, 1 p.m.

Illinois Central vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Cape Fear vs. Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Union County vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Print Headline: Other postseason tournaments

