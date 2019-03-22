Pedestrians among four people killed on roadways

Four people died in traffic accidents this week, according to law enforcement reports.

A 45-year-old Arkansas man died Wednesday, four days after he was injured in a motorcycle wreck, authorities said.

Steven M. Brandenburg of Bentonville was flown to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville after he was hurt in a crash Saturday morning on Arkansas 127 near the Benton-Madison county line, according to an Arkansas State Police report. He died at the hospital late Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Brandenburg lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle while traveling east in a curve on the highway. The vehicle crossed the centerline and "overturned" in the westbound lane, the report said.

Police reported that conditions at the time were clear and dry.

A pedestrian was killed after the driver of a vehicle struck him and left Wednesday morning in front of the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened about 3 a.m. Odell Gilkey, 36, was hit in front of the county jail along West Roosevelt Road and Brown Street.

Gilkey was critically injured and died of his injuries that afternoon, said Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

Police have not identified the driver, Ford said.

Two people were killed in separate incidents Tuesday in Garland County, including a 51-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an SUV.

The Arkansas State Police said Tammie Odom of Hot Springs was walking just before 4 p.m. along Amity Road in Hot Springs when a Cadillac Escalade hit her. Police said the driver, who wasn't identified in a report, didn't see Odom.

Odom died at the scene.

State troopers responded to another fatal crash in the same county hours later. In that case, a 20-year-old driver died and two passengers were hurt when a pickup went into a ditch and struck a tree.

Police said the incident happened about 10:20 p.m. along Old Dallas Road in Royal.

A report listed Michael Mayberry of Mount Ida as the pickup's driver. He died at the scene.

Gregory Wallace, 20, and Spy Rogers, 19, both of Bonnerdale, were listed as being hurt.

Metro on 03/22/2019