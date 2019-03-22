Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Arkansas Alley in the second

BEST BET Brill in the seventh

LONG SHOT Torri’s On My Mind in the fifth

THURSDAY’S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 93-293 (31.7 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

***DERECHO WARRIOR raced competitively at a higher claiming price before a dull wet-track effort. He was claimed by a sharp stable and is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed. R H SMOAKEM has shown sprinter’s speed in two races at the meeting, and he is a proven two-turn runner who picks up a hot veteran rider. LOOKIN AT BLESSING rallied from far back in a third-place finish at this condition in his 2019 debut, and he is switching from an apprentice to a high percentage rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2x Derecho Warrior Cohen Diodoro 9-5

6 R H Smoakem Elliott Hartman 6-1

1a Lookin At Blessing Baze Zito 4-1

2 Yankton Cohen Diodoro 9-5

3 Lifesbeengoodsofar Vazquez Villafranco 9-2

5 Colombard Mojica McKnight 5-1

1 Ezra Eramia Zito 4-1

4 Pistol Box Morales Van Berg 8-1

7 Starlin Loveberry Lauer 8-1

2 Purse $26,000, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

****ARKANSAS ALLEY finished second behind a lone-speed winner, while 5 lengths clear of third when dropped to this level March 2, and she keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. FIANNA HILLS is an unraced filly with a series of encouraging workouts, and her dam’s first three foals are all multiple race winners. SUSPECT THE WORST lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a clear second-place finish at 43-1 odds, and the improving filly is a threat if she draws into the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Arkansas Alley Santana Cox 3-1

7 Fianna Hills Sanjur Moquett 10-1

14 Suspect the Worst Eramia Jackson 9-2

13 Mistaken Lady Canchari Anderson 6-1

8 Residual Sugar WDe La Cruz McBride 6-1

3 Tedders Angel Court Dixon 4-1

9 Sing a Song Too FDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

5 Flamin Icon Eramia Pish 6-1

4 Dixie Forest Morales Martin 12-1

2 Cadillac Magic Thompson Dobric 12-1

12 Jim’s Angel Fuentes Hale 20-1

1 Boss Lady Melissa McMahon Cates 15-1

11 Scotia Queen Harr Hornsby 15-1

6 Miss Macanudo S. Richard Williams 20-1

3 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

***COOL CATOMINE has been forwardly placed in consecutive two-turn victories. The class dropper is unbeaten in two dirt starts and represents a powerful stable. CROOKED AS CAN BE is only a photo-finish loss from having won three of his last four trips to the post, and the Fair Grounds shipper is a two-time winner at Oaklawn. DUE TO HIS CHARM is a versatile 6-year-old who has finished in the money in six consecutive races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Cool Catomine Mojica McKnight 9-5

2 Crooked as Can Be McMahon Broberg 4-1

3 Due to His Charm Cohen Diodoro 3-1

6 Frost Or Frippery Court Barkley 8-1

7 Jubal Baze Swearingen 10-1

1 Tachi Moales Ortiz 6-1

4 Gibsons Tricky Boy Lara Leonard 15-1

5 Mr Wild Kitty Thompson Oliver 12-1

4 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

**AUCTIONEER finished fourth in a slightly troubled trip, while earning the field’s fastest Beyer figure. He is adding blinkers and getting a significant rider change. CLIFF’S PLACE had trouble at the break in a fifth-place debut, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race. Trainer Van Meter wins at a good percentage with second-time starters. GOLD NOTE broke last before rallying to fifth in a sprint debut. He is bred to route and benefits from a race over the track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Auctioneer Cohen Van Berg 3-1

4 Cliff’s Place Lara Van Meter 8-1

10 Gold Note Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1

9 Charles T Santana Asmussen 5-1

12 Bring the Dough Bridgmohan Mason 5-1

13 Post Close Canchari Morse 8-1

14 Fake Solution Cohen Hiles 6-1

5 Galahad Kid Canchari DiVito 9-2

3 The Paper Wazoo Baze Zito 8-1

11 Travolta Mojica McKnight 12-1

6 Grenation Birzer Chleborad 15-1

7 Moose Got Even Morales Shorter 20-1

2 Georgia Deputy Roman Petalino 30-1

8 Staccato WDe La Cruz Lukas 30-1

5 Purse $24,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

**TORRI’S ON MY MIND was an eight-length maiden winner in a return from a eight-month layoff. She possesses good early speed and is a logical repeat candidate if she can hold form for new connections. SAY IT SOFTLY was a decisive maiden winner last fall at Churchill, and she is taking a drop in class on the heels of a late-running third-place finish. SOARING LIL SASS has a pair of second-place finishes at this claiming condition, and she has enough speed to be in a perfect position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Torri’s On My Mind Lara Cruz 10-1

5 Say It Softly Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

4 Soaring Lil Sass WDe La Cruz McBride 9-2

6 Kennedell McMahon Broberg 4-1

12 Lively Spell Bridgmohan Mason 5-1

3 Feels Right Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 Sassy Olivia Ann Morales Martin 20-1

7 Royal Raja Wethey Young 20-1

8 Mysterious Kingdom P.-Barcenas Milligan 15-1

9 Wewoka Richard Dixon 20-1

11 Primary First Canchari Martin 20-1

10 Silver Turns Gold FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

6 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***HUSH Y’ALL finished second while 10 lengths in front of the third-place finisher in her first try around two turns, and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. SHELL LOCKET has finished in the money in three consecutive sprint races, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. MOONFIELD has had trouble at the break in both local races, but she is dropping in class, stretching out and wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Hush Y’all Thompson Mason 9-5

3 Shell Locket Roman Von Hemel 4-1

1 Moonfield FDe La Cruz Sims 9-2

4 Dragon Dragon Hill Catalano 7-2

2 Hareraising Canchari Morse 6-1

9 Frigid Riquelme Petalino 20-1

5 Lady Margaret Johnson Hartlage 15-1

6 Lil’ Shopper Meche Ruiz 20-1

7 Miss Emerson Salazar Martin 30-1

7 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Allowance Optional Claiming.

****BRILL won a fast maiden-sprint in her career debut last summer at Del Mar, and she returns fresh with big works following two competitive Grade I races last September in Southern California. LYRICAL LADY won her career debut last summer at Saratoga, and she was impressive enough to go favored in the Grade I Adirondack, but she tired badly in graded company. She returns as a 3-year-old filly and may prove difficult to catch. PERUVIAN APPEAL is stake-placed this winter at Tampa, and she finished second at a similar condition in her most recent race at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Brill Geroux Hollendorfer 9-5

2 Lyrical Lady Santana Asmussen 3-2

5 Peruvian Appeal FDe La Cruz Cox 6-1

7 What a Fox Vazquez Sharp 8-1

3 Shaharazad Eramia Peitz 12-1

8 Mgr Treasure Baze Asmussen 12-1

1 Mucha Mezquina Elliott Williamson 20-1

4 Ragatagtag Bridgmohan Mason 20-1

8 Purse $93,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**MIGHTY MANFRED won four of eight races in 2018, and the Fair Grounds invader has suffered tough-luck photo finish defeats in his last two races against similar competition. SECRET PASSAGE finished second as a beaten favorite on a muddy track Feb. 23, and the consistent finisher has a strong win record on a fast surface. FOREVAMO won a $150,000 stake just two races back at Zia, and he is reunited leading rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Mighty Manfred Baze Robertson 3-1

6 Secret Passage Cohen Diodoro 3-1

7 Forevamo Santana Asmussen 5-2

2 Casino Star Morales Van Berg 6-1

1 Colonelsdarktemper Court Fires 6-1

5 Lookin for Eight Mojica Casse 10-1

4 Lone Rock Canchari Van Meter 8-1

9 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

**BUD RO was a clear upset winner in his first start for current connections, and he is back in a claiming race following a deceptive four-length loss against much better. REDNECK ATTACK circled rivals on the turn before drawing off in a sharp victory Feb. 24. He is moving from an outside to an inside post, and he can repeat if he runs back well for new connections. OFFICER GRIGGS has finished second in four of his six career races at Oaklawn. He is back at a proper class level and should have a preferred track condition.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Bud Ro Elliott Vance 4-1

1 Redneck Attack Bridgmohan Mason 5-2

11 Officer Griggs Wethey Young 10-1

10 Joan’s Delight Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

4 Detroit Cowboy Richard Cruz 10-1

7 Meanbone FDe La Cruz Garcia 8-1

8 Mostly Sunny Borel Altamirano 12-1

5 Bud’s Mr. B Birzer Dixon 20-1

6 Reef’s Destiny Court Rouck 15-1

2 Sandhill Sammy Morales French 20-1

9 Hot Blooded Song Canchari Martin 30-1

12 Haus Eramia Martin 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race has an excellent single in ARKANSAS ALLEY, and I’ll put her on top of six others in a trifecta wager. TORRI’S ON MY MIND appears a big overlay in the fifth race and a three-horse exacta box with SOARING LIL SASS and SAY IT SOFTLY should yield a profit.