Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville High 6, Piedmont, Okla. 4

Levi Bennett scored four times and Cade Appleman drove in a pair of runs as Bentonville edged Piedmont and evened its record at 2-2 for the Aggie Classic in Florida.

Appleman's single drove in Bennett with the Tigers' first run in the first inning. Bennett reached on an error and scored in the third, singled and scored in the fifth and reached on an error and scored on another Appleman single in the seventh.

Will Abbott pitched five innings to pick up the victory, then Sam Golden pitched the final two innings and recorded the save when he struck out his last two batters with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Bentonville (7-2) returns home and resumes 6A-West Conference play Tuesday at Van Buren.

Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek 12, Bentonville West 4

Cherry Creek scored five times in the first inning Thursday afternoon, and West never recovered as the Wolverines went winless during the Coach Bob Invitational in Glendale, Ariz.

West (5-6) pulled within 5-3 in the third on a two-run single by John McElroy and a squeeze bunt by Seth Schonauer, but the Colorado team pulled away with four runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth.

Zach Trammell had two of the Wolverines' seven hits. Hunter Mayes allowed nine runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings, but only one run was earned as West committed three errors.

West returns home to resume 6A-West Conference play Tuesday with a home game against Springdale.

Broken Arrow, Okla. 5, Bentonville High 1

Bentonville managed just three hits Wednesday night as the Tigers dropped their second game during the Aggie Invitational in Florida.

The Tigers (6-2) scored their lone run in the first when Parker Charlton reached on an error and later scored off a double play ball by Keaton Cloyd. Broken Arrow responded with three in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Hunter Hook threw four innings and took the loss. He and Levi Bennett combined to give up only four hits but issued 10 walks.

Rogers Heritage 7, Trinity Christian 6

Parker Davis' two-out, run-scoring single snapped a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the War Eagles to victory in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Davis' hit capped a three-run rally for Heritage (4-4), which led 4-0 after four innings. Trinity Christian tied the game with four runs in the fifth and took a 6-4 lead with two in the sixth. But the War Eagles rallied.

Vance Tobol's triple tied the game with one out in the seventh.

Alex Nowak went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run, scored three runs and drove in one. Tobol and Ben Pollock added two hits each and drove in a run apiece.

Freshman Aden Almeida picked up the win in relief. He allowed two unearned runs over three innings of work, while striking out two and walking two.

Greenwood 10, Eaglecrest, Colo. 2

Landry Jurecka went 2-for-2 with a home run and drove in four runs to help the Bulldogs to a big win in the Coach Bob Invitational in Glendale, Ariz.

Preston Jurecka also went 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Timothy Earnhard added two hits and two RBIs.

Cade Lynch picked up the complete-game win for Greenwood (9-4). He allowed two runs (both earned), struck out four and walked three.

Rogers High 2, Hazel Green (Ala.) 1

Matthew Watson pitched a complete game to help the Mounties earn a hard-fought victory over the school based in Hunstville, Ala., in the Best of the West tournament in Memphis on Thursday.

Rogers (6-3) scored twice in the top of the second inning and Watson held on for the win, despite allowing a run in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed a run on six hits, while striking out eight and walking one. He also hit two batters.

Watson also started the Mounties' two-run second inning with a double. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Hayden Seldomridge's groundout for a 1-0 lead. Tanner Strickland then doubled and scored on Sal Jacobo's two-out single.

McKaden Templeton went 2-for-3 to lead the Rogers offense.

Palm Beach Gardens 11, Rogers Heritage 5

Palm Beach Gardens used an eight-run fifth inning to rally past the War Eagles in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Heritage (4-5) led 4-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, but Palm Beach Gardens scored 11 runs over the next two innings to grab the lead en route to the win.

Ryan Carlson and Jeb Brown had two hits each for the War Eagles.

Quartz Hill (Calif.) 13, Fayetteville 1

Quartz Hill scored nine runs in the fourth inning to defeat Fayetteville in the Coach Bob Invitational at Glendale, Ariz.

Quartz Hill outhit Fayetteville 13-4 and the Purple Dogs made four of the game's five errors.

Obion County 10, Fort Smith Northside 9

A seven-run lead early evaporated for the Grizzlies in a one-run loss Wednesday.

Northside led 9-2 after scoring eight runs in the second inning, but Obion scored six runs in the sixth to take the win.

The Grizzlies only managed two hits but took advantage of nine walks.

Northside used six pitchers in the game.

Union City 4, Fort Smith Northside 0

The Grizzlies were no-hit in a shutout loss Thursday.

Khaden Washington was solid on the mound for Northside, allowing four hits over 4 innings and three earned runs.

Westview, Tenn. 6, Fort Smith Southside 1

Westview's pitching was dominant, limiting the Mavericks to five hits on Thursday.

Lucas Wood was 2-for-3 and Bennett Weindel was 2-for-2.

Magnolia Heights 2, Van Buren 1

Pitching was sensational on both sides in a one-run game Thursday.

Magnolia Heights scored a seventh-inning run to earn a walk-off win.

Landry Wilkerson allowed seven hits and struck out five for the Pointers.

Trevor Johnson had two doubles for Van Buren, and Hayden Roark also added a double.

PREP SOFTBALL

Fort Smith Northside 10, Saint Ignatius College Prep 1

The Lady Bears scored nine runs in the fourth inning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Hannah Entrekin was 2-for-2 with a home run and double and 5 RBIs for Northside.

Chloe Ray was 2-for-3 with a double, and Kylie Templemeyer was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

