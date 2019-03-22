State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Cockfield named to NABC All-District team

Arkansas State University senior guard Ty Cockfield was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 24 second team on Thursday.

Cockfield, a second team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, led the league in scoring at 22.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent (237-540) from the field and 35.6 percent (69-194) from three-point range. He made 82.0 percent (173-211) from the free-throw line to go with 103 assists and 36 steals. He ranked second in free throw percentage, 11th in field goal percentage and 12th in assists per game.

Two Scots selected NAIA All-Americans

Lyon College's Madison Riley and Liz Henderson were named to the NAIA Division I All-America teams Thursday.

Riley was selected to the third team, and Henderson received honorable mention.

Riley, a junior guard, led the Scots in scoring this season, averaging 14.7 points per game. She also finished with the most assists and steals on the team with 158 and 52, respectively.

Henderson, also a junior guard, finished second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game. She also finished second in rebounds per game (6.4), assists (108), steals (38) and three-point field goals made (70).

BASEBALL

UAM tops East Central

David Reyna went 3 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello to a 9-5 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Thursday in Ada, Okla.

Jordan Johnson and Andrew Piraino each had 2 hits and 2 runs, and John Mauldin had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Boll Weevils (14-8, 11-4 Great American Conference). Kaleb Warden scored twice and drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps Oklahoma Baptist

Tymber Riley doubled and hit a home run in the opening game, while Megan Goodnight picked up two hits in both games as the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns (16-12, 10-6 Great American Conference) earned a doubleheader sweep of Oklahoma Baptist, winning 10-4 and 6-1 on Thursday in Shawnee, Okla.

