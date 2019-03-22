Police Beat

Two men charged in LR bank robbery

Two men were arrested Thursday in the robbery less than an hour earlier of a Little Rock bank, according to police reports.

Detric Dashun Wilson, 22, of North Little Rock and Bryan Anderson, 20, of Little Rock were arrested in the robbery of Simmons Bank's Hillcrest branch at 2800 Kavanaugh Blvd., reports said.

The holdup happened about 9:10 a.m., Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. A robber entered the bank with a gun and his face covered, and demanded money, the report said. Anderson told investigators that he agreed to help Wilson rob the bank, but didn't go inside, the report said.

The men were arrested at 9:40 a.m. near 4014 S. Lookout Road, about half a mile from the bank, the report said.

Both men were in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to the jail's roster.

Officers arrest man in shooting of teen

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday in a shooting early last month that injured a 14-year-old boy, court documents said.

Tavarus D. McGhee, 20, faces charges of first-degree battery, committing a terroristic act and committing a terroristic act that causes serious injury, according to an arrest report.

On March 5, the boy went to Chenal Place Apartments at 1812 Reservoir Road to sell a cellphone to McGhee, an affidavit for McGhee's arrest said.

McGhee told the teen he was going inside to get the money to pay for it, but instead he walked to the driver's side window of a car the boy was in, shot the car multiple times and shot the boy in the neck, the affidavit said.

McGhee was in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

