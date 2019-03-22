U.S. sanctions hit 2 Chinese shippers accused of aiding N. Korea

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on North Korea, imposing new sanctions on two Chinese shipping companies that it says have been helping the country evade international sanctions.

The sanctions linked to North Korea were the first that the Treasury Department has imposed since late last year and come less than a month after a summit meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, collapsed in Hanoi, Vietnam, without a deal.

Trump wanted North Korea to fully denuclearize in exchange for sanctions relief, while North Korea favored a more gradual rollback of its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of sanctions that are most painful to its citizens.

The Treasury Department penalized Dalian Haibo, which is based in China, for providing shipping services to a North Korean company that sells metal and coal. It also imposed sanctions on Liaoning Danxing, which is also based in China, for using what it called “deceptive practices” that allowed North Korean officials in Europe to purchase goods for Kim’s government.

The United States has been concerned that illicit shipping practices have been propping up North Korea’s economy.