Veteran snubbed

I am a proud Desert Storm veteran and a wheelchair user (disability 100 percent service connected).

Until last week, I was also a proud Arkansan; that is, until I made a trip to our Capitol to put a face on all of us throughout the state with special health-care challenges. I woke up extra early on our farm about an hour's drive from Little Rock in order to make myself presentable for public testimony before the House Committee on Public Health that was hearing a bill that brought promise of an increase in access to telemedicine.

Much like the effort required each time I visit a doctor, I got myself in my truck, loaded my power wheelchair in the back bed, and together with my loyal and dear service dog Molly, drove through the rain to the state Capitol for the 9 a.m. hearing.

My first disappointment was immediate when I realized that there were no special-access parking spots available near the Capitol building and parked a few blocks away. Yet Molly and I soldiered on in the rain and made it into the committee room on time.

The committee docket was pretty full that day, so the committee recessed after three hours, took a lunch break, went into the House daily floor session, and then reconvened around 3:30 p.m. Throughout the day several curious folks came to speak with me about why I was in the room; at least one of them was a lobbyist for the medical community that opposed the bill I was there to support. Even though it was now over six hours of waiting in my wheelchair, I was determined to stay until the legislators heard what I had to say about how important telemedicine access is to those of us that are mobility challenged. So was Molly. I had signed up to speak, and I was going to be heard.

Soon House Bill 1220 was called by the committee chairman. The bill sponsor introduced his bill, and then a representative from ERIC (the ERISA Industry Committee, an association of Fortune 100 companies) spoke strongly for the bill, and two representatives from the Arkansas Medical Society spoke strongly against it.

Molly and I wheeled up close to where the microphone was because it was our turn next. Then Representative Stephen Magie, an ophthalmologist from Conway, apparently did not want the committee to hear what I had to say, and immediately made a motion to end debate on the bill. My testimony would certainly not fit the narrative that his medical society presented.

I surely hope that Dr. Magie demonstrates greater empathy for his patients than he does for the Arkansas general public that comes to the state Capitol to be heard. His action was downright shameful. Molly thought so, too.

I drove back home deeply disappointed in our state Legislature but can tell you that I have been energized by the poor treatment, and I have only begun to fight.

------------v------------

Cheri Arnold lives in Ward.

Editorial on 03/22/2019