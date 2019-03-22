Iraqi tourist ferry sinks; deaths at 94

MOSUL, Iraq — A ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year and Mother’s Day capsized Thursday in the Tigris River near the Iraqi city of Mosul, killing at least 94 people, including families, officials said.

Many of the dead were women and children who could be seen struggling to swim against a strong current, their heads bobbing in the water opposite restaurants and an amusement park where people had been celebrating minutes earlier.

The death toll from the accident, which residents said was the worst in recent memory, was expected to rise as people waited on the banks of the Tigris for news of loved ones.

Col. Hussam Khalil, head of civil defense in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, said the accident occurred as scores of people were out in the tourist area, known as Ghabat, celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

The boat had been ferrying people to a small island nearby.

Khalil said the ferry sank because of a technical problem, and that there weren’t many boats in the area to rescue people.

Texas soldiers test rapid deployment

BERLIN — More than 300 U.S. soldiers arrived Thursday in Germany from their base in Texas in the first test of a new American strategy to rapidly deploy U.S.-based troops to Europe to bolster the NATO deterrent against possible Russian aggression.

The soldiers, from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, based in Fort Bliss, were part of a group of 1,500 to arrive this week in Berlin on charter aircraft, and are on their way to Poland for maneuvers with forces there.

They were given orders to move out only about a week ago. The Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other equipment they will be using are being moved in from the Netherlands.

The soldiers were welcomed at Berlin’s Tegel airport by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell, U.S. Maj. Gen. John Gronski and Maj. Gen. Carsten Breuer from the German military.

“The purpose is really all about readiness, building readiness, and also inter-operability with our NATO allies such as Germany and Poland, two very essential allies in the NATO alliance,” said Gronski.

The 1st Armored Division was based in southern Germany for decades during the Cold War and was the last American division to return to the U.S. in 2011 as Washington decided to focus on smaller, lighter units meant to be able to react more nimbly to modern threats.

Plant blast claims

47 lives in China

BEIJING — A chemical-plant explosion Thursday in eastern China killed 47 people and left 90 badly injured.

Thursday’s blast at the Tianjiayi Chemical plant in the city of Yancheng is China’s worst industrial accident in years, with nearly 1,000 residents moved to safety as of today as a precaution against leaks and additional explosions. A statement on the city government’s officials social media account said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Windows in buildings as far as about 3 miles were blown out by the force of the blast.

The China Earthquake Administration reported a magnitude-2.2 earthquake that was believed to have been caused by the explosion.

The Yancheng city government said on its official microblog that 3,500 medical workers at 16 hospitals had been mobilized to treat the injured.