Authorities probe killing in Hot Springs, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found killed outside an apartment in Hot Springs early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to 241 Autumn St., to a call of a possible shooting at the Mountain View Heights apartments at about 2:20 a.m., a news release by the Hot Springs Police Department states. According to the release, police found an man lying on the ground, dead, outside an apartment.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.

