Hogs score early, handle Tide easily

Arkansas left fielder Christian Franklin makes a leaping catch on the warning track Friday during the third inning of the Razorbacks’ 12-3 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas fed off of its early offensive momentum en route to a 12-3 victory over Alabama on Friday in the three-game SEC series-opener.

Redshirt junior Isaiah Campbell (5-0) picked up the victory. He allowed 5 hits, struck out 7 batters and walked 1 in 7 innings and credited his team's offense with setting him up for success on the mound.

"It's awesome when you get run support like that," Campbell said. "It makes it easier for you because you have got to go out and throw strikes and just let your defense do the work like I did tonight. Our hitting has been great all year, and to do that on Friday night in the SEC is fantastic."

The No. 9 Razorbacks (19-3, 4-0 SEC) scored six runs in the second inning on two outs and scattered six hits to build up a 7-0 advantage. Christian Franklin hit an RBI single, Heston Kjerstad cleared the bases with a three-run single to left-center field, Trevor Ezell hit an RBI double and Dominic Fletcher added an RBI single.

"They have a veteran pitcher on the mound, and he has escaped some jams in his career I guarantee it, and he was just one out or one pitch away from getting out of it, and we just kept putting the bat on the ball and fouling some pitches off and then we got some big hits," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We just kept chipping away and all of a sudden we are punching in six runs and up 7-0 with Campbell on the mound and feeling like: 'OK. We've just got to manage this.' And it worked out."

On the 10th pitch of his first at-bat, two-hole hitter Kjerstad smacked a first-inning home run over the right-field fence -- his fourth of the season -- to give Arkansas an early 1-0 lead. He finished with three hits.

After four scoreless innings, Arkansas freshman Jacob Nesbit hit his first collegiate home run to center field, sending Jack Kenley home for a 10-0 lead in the eighth inning. Fletcher smacked a solo home run to right field, his third of the season, to put the Razorbacks up 11-0 in the ninth.

Kenley and Matt Goodheart both finished with three hits.

"We are getting a lot of production at the end of the order. It seems like they are contributing offensively at least once a game and driving a run in here and there," Van Horn said. "Really the whole line up is doing a pretty good job."

Franklin made a diving catch into the left-center field fence to end the second inning and leave an Alabama runner stranded. He also made a big catch in left field with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning to keep the shutout intact.

The Crimson Tide scored their runs in the ninth inning off a fielder's choice, a wild pitch and an RBI double by Johnny Hawk.

"Franklin made a beautiful catch out there going back, then made a great catch on a ball slicing away from him," Van Horn said. "It's like having a center fielder, he is a center fielder, playing left field."

Sam Finnerty (4-2) picked up the loss in four innings pitched for the Crimson Tide (18-5, 1-3). He allowed nine hits and eight runs.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m today at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Sports on 03/23/2019