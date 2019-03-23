• Jimmy Carter, the nation's 39th president, became the longest-living chief executive in American history Friday when he reached the age of 94 years, 172 days, surpassing the life span of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days.

• John Dupont, 80, of Blythe, Calif., faces wire fraud and identity theft charges after, federal prosecutors said, he pocketed about $250,000 by setting up fake political action committees purporting to support campaigns, including those of Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke.

• Paul Snow of Worcester, Mass., a 94-year-old World War II veteran, said he felt "naked" from all the attention he received during a ceremony where he was awarded his high school diploma -- 74 years after he enlisted.

• Henry Rex, 72, a substitute teacher in Blountsville, Ala., was charged with reckless endangerment after, authorities said, he went to school with a firearm, which discharged in his pocket while he was in a classroom with several first-grade students.

• William Sullivan, 21, of Saugerties, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of aggravated harassment after being accused of telling a female Jewish co-worker at a health food store "You're in the gas chamber now" and turning off the light as they stood in the store's produce cooler, police said.

• Arthur Bays, 82, who told a judge he was desperate when he robbed a bank in Benton, Ill., was sentenced to 10 weekends in jail and home confinement by a federal judge who told Bays he's never seen a criminal as old as him and struggled with the sentence.

• Wally Olson, sheriff of Dale County, Ala., said the bomb squad was quickly called when officers, who had just done a search, found a pipe bomb inside a duffel bag that had been seized as evidence and taken into the sheriff's office without anyone opening it.

• Sergio Reyes, 32, of Whittier, Calif., whose gym canceled his membership for "inappropriate behavior," faces attempted murder and other charges after he retaliated by ramming his car through the exercise facility's front window, police said.

• Vincent Browning successfully tested Petco's "All leashed pets are welcome" policy by leading Oliver, his pet Ankoke-Watusi steer, weighing 1,600 pounds and with horns measuring more than 9 feet from tip to tip, into a store in Atascocita, Texas, where Oliver was greeted by smiling patrons and employees.

A Section on 03/23/2019